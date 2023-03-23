The Keukenhof flower garden in Lisse opened for the season on Thursday, welcoming its first guests for 2023. The world-famous Dutch tourist attraction expects well over a million people from around the globe to come and enjoy the millions of blooming tulips, daffodils, and other bulb flowers.

Last year, the Keukenhof received over 1.1 million visitors, including a record number of Dutch visitors. But international tourist numbers remained below the pre-pandemic level as many countries still had Covid-related travel restrictions in place. “2023 is mainly a welcome back for our international visitors,” Keukenhof director Jeroen Duyster said. “We are looking forward to receiving visitors from across the planet again.”

While the park, like the rest of the world, is happy to leave the pandemic behind, it will keep some lessons learned during that time. Keukenhof visitors now have to book tickets for a day and a time, instead of only for a day. The garden also set a limit on the maximum number of visitors per day. “Spreading our visitors across the season ensures optimum enjoyment for all and excellent accessibility,” Duyster said.

Over the autumn, the Kuekehof’s gardeners planted 7 million flower bulbs in preparation for the spring. The first tulips and hyacinths are already flowering.

Yes, Keukenhof is open! Book your tickets on www.keukenhof.nl 🌷 Posted by Visit Keukenhof on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The garden has a lot to offer. Omroep West spoke to several employees about their favorite spots.

Access controller Sabine Heemskerk’s favorite part of the Keukenhof is the flower-covered hill. “These beautiful flowers make me so happy. I only have to look over my shoulder,” she told the broadcaster. “I enjoy it every day. I can also hear the reactions of the visitors and their enthusiastic cries. Almost all of them immediately grab their phone or camera to capture the hill.”

Gardener Patrick van Dijk loves the birch grove off the main trail, with its fresh green grass, the brightly colored flowers, and the birch trees giving it an almost mythical appearance. “Red tulips, pink and blue hyacinths, daffodils, they alternate, framed by the trees. In the middle of the lawn is a work of art, a blue heart. Made by one of the artists we invite every year. So when you visit, leave the main paths, then you will see the most beautiful places.”

Flower arranger Kim Vingerling’s favorite spot is the Beatrix Pavillion, which shows off the non-bulb plants, including orchids, cymbidiums, and anthuriums. “We wanted to show that the orchid is no longer an old-fashioned flower that you find at grandma’s but is actually very hip and modern,” she told the broadcaster. “We used ten thousand plants in the pavilion and set up many places as selfie spots. Visitors can have themselves immortalized in a chair with wings. Those are really my favorite spots in the pavilion.”