More than 1.1 million visitors entered the Keukenhof botanical gardens this year. "Our expectations have been exceeded," a spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Keukenhof remained closed for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. It was finally open for a full season this year from March 24 through Sunday, May 15.

Most visitors to the Keukenhof came from the Netherlands (25 percent). After that, visitors mainly came from Germany, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. The number of visitors from China and India fell sharply "due to travel restrictions.”

In 2019, 20 percent of the visitors (1,540,000 in total) came from the Netherlands.

The Keukenhof will be open in 2023 from March 23 to May 14.