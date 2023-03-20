The Keukenhof will open its doors on Thursday for the 2023 season. “The most beautiful spring park in the world is open for eight weeks,” Keukenhof said in a press release. Last year, the famous flower park in Lisse, Zuid-Holland, attracted over 1.1 million visitors, 75 percent from abroad.

From Thursday, visitors can wander along the 15 kilometers of footpaths in the Keukenhof and admire the 7 million bulb flowers in over 1,600 varieties. The bulbs - supplied by 100 flower bulb growers and exporters - were planted in the autumn of last year to have them blooming and ready for visitors in the spring.

In addition to the flowers, Keukenhof boasts over 2,500 trees of 100 different species, 100 types of cherry blossoms, and a collection of approximately 100 artworks made by various artworks.

The Keukenhof’s opening weekend this year will be cloudy and wet but relatively mild, with maximums in the low teens. According to the meteorological institute KNMI, there is an 80 or 90 percent chance for rain every day this week until at least Sunday, with very little chance of sunshine.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the Netherlands and made it impossible for the garden to open for two years, Keukenhof attracted 1.5 million visitors, 80 percent of whom came from abroad. The park hopes to hit those visitor numbers again this year.