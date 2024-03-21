Keukenhof opens for its 75th season today. The world-famous flower garden in Lisse is in full bloom and ready to welcome guests. “We celebrate 75 years of Keukenhof with new life, spring, the colorful world that connects, and the craftsmanship of the growers and arrangers that we are proud of,” Keukenhof said.

The season kicks off with a musical opening show called Symphony of Colors on Thursday. On the Molenplein, opera singer Laetitia Gerards and accompanying dancers will take visitors on a musical journey through time. Shows start at noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 pm.

The garden currently boasts crocuses in white and purple, early daffodils, and early tulips in a variety of bright colors. There are also several “overwhelming flower shows” in the pavilions.

Keukenhof will be open daily until May 12, from 8:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., including Sundays and public holidays. Tickets are available here.