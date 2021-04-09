The iconic floral gardens of the Keukenhof will welcome visitors on Friday for the first time in nearly two years. The reopening follows the government's decision to launch a series of test events in a number of sectors to see if they can be safely reopened.

As of Friday morning, tickets were still available for purchase through the Keukenhof official website. Two dozen other cultural locations will also open their doors this weekend.

Keukenhof is expected to host 5,000 attendees on all three days of a pilot project. To be able to enter, all visitors must present a negative coronavirus test not older than 40 hours. Tests are booked in advance and can be done at numerous designated testing locations around the country for free.

The government has published a list of locations and activities taking part in the government's pilot projects. The list includes, among the others, a number of theaters, museums, cultural sites, music venues, sport venues, zoos, amusement parks and casinos.