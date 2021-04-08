More than 10,000 appointments were made by the end of Thursday morning for the rapid coronavirus tests that will allow visitors to enter Keukenhof and dozens of other cultural sights this weekend, ANP reported. Many cultural venues in the country will be welcoming visitors on a limited scale as part of the government's plan to launch test events in a number of sectors to see if they can be safely reopened.

Anyone wishing to attend an event or venue is able to book a free appointment for a rapid coronavirus test via the website testenvoortoegang.nl. The negative test result is then converted into a QR code within the CoronaCheck app and is scanned at the entrance of the event location. Rapid tests can be taken in more than 30 designated locations cross country.

Additionally, 5,000 more appointments were made for events that will be taking place next week. According to chair of testvoortoegang.nl Tom Middendorp, a great spike in interest for testing can be explained by ”people's enormous need to be out and about again”.

The Cabinet aims to provide 400,000 rapid tests daily by the end of May, three times the current testing capacity of the GGD, says Middendorp. To achieve that goal, the Open Netherlands Foundation and testvoortoegang.nl is in talks with the 25 security regions about setting up additional rapid test locations.

According to figures from the website of the Dutch government, almost 30,000 will be granted access to cultural events during the next weekend. Keukenhof alone is expected to host 5,000 visitors on each day next weekend.