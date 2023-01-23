The police are still looking for 49-year-old Minh Nghia Vuong, who gunned down his ex-partner and her mother at a shopping mall in Zwijndrecht on Saturday. The 66-year-old mother from Dordrecht died at the scene. The 38-year-old woman from Rotterdam is still in critical condition, Rijnmond reports.

According to Rijnmond, the suspect has a 20-year spanning criminal record and is well known to the police. He has been convicted of several armed robberies, theft, and drug trafficking. In 2017, for example, he got seven years in prison for the violent robbery of a cash runner in the Meerzicht shopping center in Zoetermeer in December 2015. The robbers held the victim at gunpoint and stole his money case, making off with 260,000 euros.

Newspaper AD reported that the Vietnamese-born man is notorious for evading the police and is therefore nicknamed “Lucky.” A police source told the newspaper that Vuong is a “professional who hardly makes mistakes.” He frequently switches out burner phones, moves around in stolen cars, and always meets in busy public locations, the source said.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service told Rijnmond that they’d launched a manhunt for Vuong. The spokesperson described the man as armed and extremely dangerous. “We are doing everything we can to find and arrest him.”