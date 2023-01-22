Police on Sunday released the identity of the man suspected in Saturday's fatal shooting in Zwijndrecht. According to the police, 49-year-old Minh Nghia Vuong is suspected of killing the 66-year-old woman from Dordrecht. Her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured. As the police could confirm, Vuong is the daughter's ex-partner. A photo of the suspect was also posted on the police website. The Police described the 49-year-old as a firearms threat.



The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in a parking lot near the Walburg shopping center on Hof van Holland in Zwijndrecht. The mother died as a result of the shooting, and her 38-year-old daughter was taken to hospital seriously injured. The police reported on Saturday that a perpetrator who took off with a car and has not yet been arrested.



The mall was crowded at the time of the shooting. It is not clear if the parking lot was also crowded, as dozens of cars were parked there. According to a police spokesperson, several people witnessed the shooting.

According to the police, the suspect is 1.70 meters tall, has fair skin and short black hair. At the time of the shooting, Vuong was wearing a dark jacket with a parka model, underneath a garment with a hood. Vuong is also known by his nickname "Lucky."

The police called people on Sunday not to approach the man but to call 112 immediately. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service said that a manhunt is underway, and called Vuong life-threatening. "We are doing everything we can to locate and arrest him," said the spokesperson.

According to De Telegraaf, the suspect is known to the police and the judiciary. In 2017, for example, he was reportedly convicted of an attempted robbery of cash messengers in a Rotterdam shopping center the year before. The 49-year-old is also accused of possessing stolen scooters, cars and a van in 2010, being involved in the production of speed - 10 kilos of hemp were found on him at the time - and carrying a firearm with cartridges. However, both a police spokesman and the spokesman for the prosecutor's office could not say anything about this on Sunday morning.

The mayor of Zwijndrecht, Hein van der Loo, said that the shooting in the shopping center on Saturday had a great impact on the visitors who were there. "A fatal shooting in broad daylight, on a busy Saturday afternoon in the shopping center of Walburg with many customers. Many people witnessed the incident as bystanders," the mayor informed. Witnesses can contact Victim Support, which was also on the scene at the mall.

The mayor went on to say that people in the Zuid-Holland town were "incredibly shocked" by the event. "My thoughts are first and foremost with the victims and their families," Van der Loo said.



Police on Sunday called on people not to approach the man but to call 112 immediately.