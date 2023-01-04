The potential threat that prompted an increase of security around Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was connected to the investigation into the assassination of journalist Peter R. de Vries. Shortly after the murder, a confidant of the person accused of orchestrating the attack told police that the same group was targeting Rutte, according to a report published Wednesday by Nu.nl. The same witness also linked both plots to Ridouan Taghi, the alleged drug lord wanted by Dutch police for years until his arrest in Dubai at the end of 2019.

The witness, nicknamed Eddy, spoke at length with police about Krystian M. The Polish man was 27 years old when he was arrested this past July in the De Vries case. M. was already in jail at the time, awaiting trial in a separate case where he and others allegedly stole cars to be used in assassinations and other violent crimes. That case also has links to Taghi’s family.

Eddy reported to police in 2021 with information about the De Vries murder, which took place two months earlier. According to Nu.nl, his witness statement reads that M. had told Eddy about his client in the murder, whom he referred to as “uncle.” Though the man’s name was never revealed, Eddy said that “uncle” was described as the man behind the murder of Nabil B.’s lawyer, Derk Wiersum, and B.’s brother. B. is the key witness in the case against Taghi and his associates regarding multiple assassinations and attempted homicides. De Vries was also assisting B.’s legal team.

In his interviews with police, Eddy said that M. also confided in him that the same “uncle” also “wanted to kidnap the prime minister.” Around that same time, Rutte’s security detail was increased substantially. The prime minister reportedly argued at length over the need to visibly step up his protection.

This happened after suspicious people were seen observing Rutte’s movements in detail. Authorities referred to them as “spotters.” Spotters were also seen in the vicinity of Peter R. de Vries before he was gunned down in Amsterdam. The spotters observing Rutte had ties to organized crime, Nu.nl reported.

It was not immediately clear if “Eddy” is the same person as “Witness 5089.” RTL Nieuws previously reported that the witness came forward out of concern for his and his family’s safety. He also stated that M. referred to his client as his “uncle,” and that M. was “looking for someone who would shoot a journalist” with the contract killing valued at 100,000 euros.

A year later, in September 2022, Rutte’s security detail was increased again. The security around Princess Amalia, the oldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander, was also increased to the point she was forced to abandon her plans to attend the University of Amsterdam in-person. She has mostly remained at her parent’s home since then. A month later, Rutte stated that one of his fourth Cabinet’s goals was to “cut off the head of organized crime.”

Taghi has not formally been implicated in the murder of Peter R. de Vries. His attorney, Inez Weski, has denied all rumors and allegations linking him to the case. She also said her client was in no way tied to alleged plots targeting Rutte and Princess Amalia.

The trial against the first two men arrested in the De Vries case was ordered to start over shortly before a verdict was to be announced. That was due to the arrest of M. and several other suspects, as well as new testimony. A hearing meant to provide an update in that criminal case around the assassination is set for Friday.