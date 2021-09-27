Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been under extra security these past weeks because he may be the target of an attack or abduction by organized crime, sources told newspaper De Telegraaf. Spotters - "suspicions persons affiliated with the Mocro mafia - was seen around the Prime Minister, the newspaper's sources said.

The extra security consists of visible and invisible measures. Security guards from the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service were increasingly seen in the Binnenhof around cabinet meetings, according to the newspaper. An "elite security guard" was prominently visible during the Budget Debate last week. "For Wilders, everyone thought. But he also turned out to be keeping an eye out for Rutte," the newspaper wrote.

PVV leader Geert Wilders has been under high security for years.

Both the Public Prosecution Service (OM), which would investigate possible threats against the Prime Minister, and the National Coordinator for Counter-terrorism and Security (NCTV) refused to comment to the newspaper about this matter. "We never make statements about security situations and security measures," an OM spokesperson said.