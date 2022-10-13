Princess Amalia no longer lives in Amsterdam and is essentially not allowed to leave her home, said King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima on Thursday. Nearly four weeks earlier, it was reported that the princess’s security was significantly increased after evidence emerged that Amalia and Prime Minister Mark Rutte were targeted by organized crime figures for a possible attack or kidnapping.

“She cannot leave the house,” Máxima said to the press during the royal couple’s state visit to Sweden. “That has enormous consequences for her life. That means, naturally, that she does not live in Amsterdam and that she also can’t actually step outside.”

Amalia moved to Amsterdam to study at the University of Amsterdam’s inter-disciplinary Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics program. The possible threat against her emerged less than two weeks later. Máxima said she was particularly proud of her daughter during the difficult experience. “For her, it is not the same student lifestyle that other students have.”

Willem-Alexander said he was unable to express the impact of the situation on him as a father, and confirmed that it was a really difficult time. Both he and his wife appeared to have tears in their eyes as they spoke to the reporters. “I’m a bit emotional about it, naturally,” the queen said.

Alleged crime boss Ridouan Taghi was rumored to be linked to the plots against the princess and the prime minister, but his legal team said it was “false, unfounded information." Taghi is currently on trial for a string of assassinations and attempted murders connected to the criminal underworld.

Dirk Wiersum, the attorney representing the key witness testifying against Taghi and his co-defendants, was shot dead in 2019. Peter R. de Vries was also assisting the witness, Nabil B. De Vries was gunned down in 2021. Nabil B.’s brother was also assassinated in 2019. Additionally, Taghi’s name surfaced multiple times in connection with allegations of a planned prison break, which also pushed several prison workers into hiding.

At the time the report regarding Amalia and Rutte surfaced in September, the press office for the royal family and the government, RVD, confirmed that Amalia left her student residence.

In mid-September, the press office for the royal family and the government, RVD, confirmed that Amalia left her student residence. The police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) were not willing to give any updated information after the king and queen spoke about the matter.

The offices told news outlets they would not discuss security details as it relates to individuals such as the princess or the prime minister. The RVD also would not comment, both NOS and ANP said.