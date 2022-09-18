Members of the Tweede Kamer reacted strongly to De Telegraaf's reporting that alleged crime boss Ridouan Taghi and Mohammed B., the murderer of Theo van Gogh, had contact in prison. Meanwhile, Taghi's lawyer called the suggestion that he had plans to target Princess Amalia and Prime Minister Mark Rutte "false, unfounded information."

VVD MP Ulysse Ellian believes that contact between B. and Taghi should be "immediately ended," he wrote on Twitter. PvdA leader Attje Kuiken tweeted that the system is "as leaky as a basket," with "devastating consequences." She found it "disappointing how simple Mocro mafia leaders can keep in touch with each other." CDA MP Anne Kuik will ask the minister "how to suppress this danger." She thinks it is "crazy" that "the toughest criminals are allowed to have contact with each other."

De Telegraaf previously reported that security for the crown princess and prime minister had increased due to possible threats from organized crime. It also noted that Taghi and B. had been in contact at the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught, after which B. was transferred. According to Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection), it is legally possible to stop contact between criminals at the EBI in Vught. A spokesperson for the minister cannot say whether that also happened in this specific case.

Taghi's laywer, Inez Weski, said her client was "shocked" and "emphatically" disputed De Telegraaf's reporting that he was part of plans to target the princess and prime minister. Weski also stated there was no close contact between the two inmates of the EBI. "They didn't actually see each other. They were briefly in a corridor far away from each other in the EBI," she said.

Taghi is suspected of leading an organized crime operation involved in a series of murders. A life sentence has been demanded against him. His lawyer Weski began her plea on Friday.

The Government Information Service (RVD), the police and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) did not respond to reports from De Telegraaf about the increased security of Princess Amalia.