Security measures have been heightened for Princess Amalia and Prime Minister Mark Rutte amid fears that an organized crime group will attack or kidnap one of them, De Telegraaf reports.

The police and Public Prosecution Service (OM) are on high alert because of indications that the group's leaders will target the princess or prime minister. Authorities are also concerned with the recent close contact between two high-profile inmates of the Extra Secure Institution in Vught, Ridouan Taghi and Mohammed B.

Taghi is an alleged criminal leader, while B. is serving a life sentence for the murder of Theo van Gogh. B. was transferred due to concerns that the two were becoming too close. However, they have since exchanged letters that may have contained encoded messages, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch crown princess began attending the University of Amsterdam in early September. She appears not to be living in her dorm, De Telegraaf reports.

This is the second time Rutte has been allegedly targeted by the criminal group. Last September, the prime minister's security was stepped up due to suspicion that he could be attacked or abducted by organized crime.