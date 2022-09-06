Princess Amalia started her first term at the University of Amsterdam on Monday. Queen Maxima landed in the United States on Tuesday for a working visit to Texas and California. King Willem-Alexander is not participating in the visit.

The Crown Princess of the Netherlands enrolled to study Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics at the University of Amsterdam. She hopes to get “a lot of studying” done, she told the dozens of journalists waiting to see her arrival on campus on Monday.

Amalia is staying in Amsterdam, sharing accommodations with several other students. According to the Telegraaf, Amalia will have security with her during her studies and other activities in Amsterdam.

Queen Maxima landed in San Francisco on Tuesday for a working visit to California and Texas. King Willem-Alexander had to sit this one out. He is still recovering from pneumonia, and his doctors advised him not to fly at this stage, the government information service RVD announced last week. The Queen will stand in for him.

Maxima and a delegation of Dutch and Aruban Ministers will visit San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California and Austin and Houston in Texas. On Tuesday, the Queen will meet with the mayor of San Francisco and people fighting for equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community. In the evening, she’ll give a speech at a reception in San Francisco’s city hall.

In addition to the Queen, the delegation consists of the Dutch Ministers Leisje Schreinemacher for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Henk Kuijpers of Public Health, Welfare, and Sports, and Robbert Dijkgraaf of Education, Culture, and Science, Aruban Ministers Geoffrey Wever of Economic Affairs, Communication, and Sustainable Development and Danguillaume Oduber of Public Health and Tourism, and State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen of Infrastructure and Water Management.