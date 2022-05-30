Princess Amalia will be studying at the University of Amsterdam this coming academic year. She will be moving to the Dutch capital, where she will share rented accommodation with a few other students, the government information service Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (RVD) announced on Monday.

The 18-year-old crown princess of the Netherlands will study Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics (PPLE). The bachelor's degree program has an application and selection procedure, which Amalia passed, RVD said.

The University of Amsterdam is delighted to have princess Amalia as one of its students. "We are proud that she has opted for a challenging and versatile study program at the University of Amsterdam," the university said in response. "We wish her, just like all first-years, a lot of success and fun with her studies."

PPLE is an English-languaged program with about 220 students from the Netherlands and abroad each year. "We teach students to work together and look at subjects from different angles," said Radboud Winkels, dean of PPLE. "Think of the coronavirus crisis. It was not just about health but also about the interests of entrepreneurs, loneliness, and fundamental rights. All these disciplines are dealt with together at PPLE."