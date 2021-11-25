Four employees of the high-security prison in Vught went into hiding last month after it became known that Ridouan Taghi was preparing an escape attempt. The four employees' names were on a list, and Taghi was looking for their address details, NRC reports based on new information it gained access to.

According to the newspaper, that four prison workers had to go into hiding caused unrest among the staff at the high-security prison, where Taghi is detained.

Employees have been worried about their safety for some time. For example, before Taghi's escape plans came to light, prison workers asked if they could wear masks to hide their identities in the vicinity of Taghi and other detainees suspected of belonging to his alleged drug-centered gang. That request was initially denied but granted after the four employees went into hiding.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced Taghi's escape plans on October 8, shortly after his cousin and lawyer, Youssef T., was arrested at the prison. The OM believes T. was Taghi's link to the outside world and would play a crucial role in the planned escape attempt.

Since T.'s arrest, the prison tightened its security regulations. Contact between suspects and lawyers is limited, and lawyers are no longer allowed to bring a laptop into the prison, among other things.