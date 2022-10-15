The Cabinet aims to "cut off the head of organized crime," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during the weekly press conference. He emphasized that this is the government's goal "in a general sense."

"I am not saying anything about the concrete threat that there is and the security measures," he said, referring to the fact that Princess Amalia can no longer leave the house due to serious threats.

Rutte repeated that he finds the situation "terrible" for Princess Amalia and her family. He cannot say anything further about the nature and origin of the threats against Amalia. "We hope this will be as short as possible." This situation is currently "absolutely affecting her and the way she can shape her studies," the prime minister said. She can study, but a normal student life "what you wish someone at this age" is not possible now.

The prime minister cannot say whether the situation will have any effect on Amalia's preparation for the kingship. "That depends on how long this takes and what the impact is. That's why we do everything we can to keep this as short as possible."

Rutte also did not want to answer the question of how the Cabinet has allowed the royal family to be so seriously threatened. Nor did he answer the question of why Amalia cannot go where she wants with security in Amsterdam. If he were to answer those questions "that gives insight into the situation and we are not going to make the person who is causing this any wiser."

Rutte himself is also threatened. Just before Budget Day, it was not only revealed that security around Amalia had been increased, but also that criminals might be targeting both the princess and the prime minister. He doesn't want to say anything about that either, except that this "of course also does something to me."