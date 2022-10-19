A sum of reasons made the Cabinet decide to go to the World Cup in Qatar despite parliament’s objections, said Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Energy security, Qatar’s help with the evacuation of Dutch people from Afghanistan, and the opportunity to denounce the human rights violations in constructing stadiums in the oil state were the deciding factors. The government information service RVD will not confirm or deny whether King Willem-Alexander would go to the World Cup.

The Prime Minister denied that human rights are at the bottom of the government’s list of priorities. “It is all important. It’s also important for human rights that you don’t cut ties.” Rutte and the Cabinet believe that if you are not on-site, you cannot have a conversation about it. The Prime Minister stressed that the Netherlands is discussing human rights in many places worldwide. He does so himself too. If you ignore this type of opportunity and cannot address human rights, “nothing will change,” Rutte said.

According to Rutte, the decision to go caused no tensions in the Cabinet. Eighteen months ago, parliament adopted a motion calling on the Cabinet not to go. The Cabinet wasn’t pondering about it all that time, Rutte said. “We didn’t have to do it before. Now is a few weeks before the World Cup, and we wanted to make a very careful decision.”

It is not yet clear whether Rutte himself will go. The option for King Willem-Alexander to attend is also still open, he said.

Tweede Kamer response

Parties in parliament are angry about the Cabinet’s decision to send a government delegation to the World Cup. “What a painful display,” said SP parliamentarian Jasper van Dijk. “Very disappointing,” said Gert-Jan Segers, leader of the smallest coalition party ChristenUnie. The D66 is also against the decision, with MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma calling it “inappropriate and unwise.”

According to Segers, contact with the country is logical. But “I find it really incomprehensible that a government delegation wants to go celebrate there.” He is displeased that the Cabinet disregards parliament’s wishes and will go to the Gulf state “despite all the deaths and the dire situation of minorities in Qatar.” “Football is great, but human rights and freedom are more important,” the ChristenUnie leader said.

“Human rights policy and Dutch foreign policy again clash in this coalition,” tweeted Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks). “Fear of an LNG shortage once again feeds double standards; credibility is at stake.” Christine Teunissen of the PvdD called the decision “painful,” and Sylvana Simons of BIJ1 spoke of “offense on offense.”

Human rights organizations response

The Cabinet must speak out openly in Qatar for compensation for the migrant workers building stadiums for the World Cup in appalling conditions. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said that in response to the government's decision to attend the event. “Becoming a PR tool in the hands of the Qatari government, you mustn’t do that,” they said.

The human rights organizations agree with the government’s argument that its absence will not improve the position of labor migrants in Qatar. “In that sense, we don’t care whether a Minister goes or not,” said a spokesperson for Amnesty International. “But if the Minister only goes to sit in the stands and cheer for Oranje, then that is too meager as far as we are concerned. You have to be critical of Qatar about what happened to all those migrant workers, all those dead and wounded, and all those people who did not get a salary.”

Human Rights Watch believes that the government should already speak out publicly about the situation in Qatar now. “The government itself says that human rights are important for foreign policy,” said Jan Kooy of the organization. “Then you have to also show it. For example, a press release, a tweet, it doesn’t have to be difficult.”