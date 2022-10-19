The Netherlands will send a government delegation to attend the World Cup in Qatar, Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs said in a letter to parliament. That means King Willem-Alexander may also attend the event.

“The Cabinet intends to send a government delegation, as is customary at comparable major sporting events, to encourage the Dutch national team,” Hoekstra wrote to parliament. “The Cabinet has opted for cooperation with Qatar with a view on sustainable change.” In the past, King Willem-Alexander and other members of the Royal family have often attended World Cup matches or similar sporting events.

That goes against the wishes of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. A parliamentary majority wanted no government representatives at the World Cup, given the human rights abuses in the country. Last week, the Kamer passed a motion urging Prime Minister Mark Rutte, King Willem-Alexander, and all members of the Cabinet to stay away from Qatar.

According to human rights organizations like Amnesty International, many thousands of migrant workers have died building football stadiums and other infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar.

Hoekstra said the Cabinet “considered this motion” and consulted with its international partners and human rights organizations before deciding to attend the World Cup anyway. According to the Minister, Qatar has already improved the human rights situation in many respects, and consultations with the country on that point are ongoing.

Before the weekend, Hoekstra also said that the oil state Qatar is too important a discussion partner in the current energy crisis for the Dutch government to boycott the World Cup.