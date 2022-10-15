The Cabinet still wants to send a delegate to the World Cup in Qatar, although the Tweede Kamer is against it, sources from The Hague confirmed after a report from the NOS. It will be decided next week which minister will travel to the oil state.

The presence of a minister at the World Cup is politically sensitive due to the human rights situation in Qatar, especially the working conditions of the migrant workers who built the stadiums. The Tweede Kamer, including the coalition parties D66 and ChristenUnie, has called on the Cabinet by a majority not to send a minister.

However, the government does not consider it wise to confront an important oil-producing country in the current energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Another factor is that Qatar has been instrumental in the evacuation of Dutch people from Afghanistan.