The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) confiscated dozens of neglected animals from a company in the province of Overijssel on Monday. In a separate animal welfare case, the police arrested a 63-year-old veterinarian from Eindhoven for filling out animal passports incorrectly and fraud with medicines prescribed to animals.

The animals seized in Overijssel included two horses, four dogs, six goats, 30 rabbits, and 25 chickens and pigeons, the NVWA reported. Many of the animals were too thin, had skin and coat problems, and had insufficient access to water and food. The NVWA filed an official report against the owner, who is already facing criminal proceedings. The company is already banned from keeping animals commercially because of a previous conviction.

The 63-year-old man arrested in Eindhoven on Tuesday may be linked to a puppy mill scheme in Veldhoven, Eindhovens Dagblad reported. The police came on his trial in the autumn of last year during an investigation into the illegal puppy trade in Veldhoven. The animal police found that the animal passports he had issued were filled out incorrectly or had mandatory information left out. The police also have indications that he lied about medicines prescribed to animals.

The police searched the man's home and workspace. The police did not say whether he was linked to illegal puppy trading in Veldhoven.

Seven puppies were rescued in Veldhoven in March. The animals had no passports, vaccination records, or identification chips.