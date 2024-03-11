On Monday, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) seized neglected pigs, ponies, donkeys, rabbits, guinea pigs, and poultry from a breeder in Noord-Brabant who was previously banned from breeding dogs because the breeder neglected them. The NVWA closed the breeding business and banned the breeder from keeping any animals at all.

The NVWA previously seized over 700 dogs because the breeder did not provide the animals with proper care, banning the person from keeping dogs. “Now that there are no more dogs at the locations, the owner has moved other animals into the cages,” the NVWA said.

Inspectors found that the cages were too small for many of the species kept in them. “The cages were dirty, and the animals did not receive the necessary care. The NVWA has no confidence that the breeder will provide the animals with the correct care in the future.” The regulator, therefore, seized all the animals present and closed the business. “The holder is no longer allowed to keep any animal species at this location. Not even as a private person.”

A criminal investigation is also ongoing against the breeder, the NVWA said. NVWA employees took the seized animals to a place of safety where they will receive the proper care. The breeder will receive the bill for this care.

On January 1, the Netherlands amended its (Tackling) Animal Abuse and Neglect Act so that the NVWA can close companies on animal welfare grounds. “This is the first time the NVWA has used this instrument.”