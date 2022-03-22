The municipality of Maastricht announced its program for King's Day on Tuesday afternoon. The city is delighted to do King's Day in "full swing" this year, mayor Annemarie Penn-te Strake said at the presentation, 1Limburg reports. "We can't wait!"

The Royal family was supposed to celebrate King Willem-Alexander's 53rd birthday in Maastricht in 2020. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the festivities were canceled. King's Day was celebrated at home. Last year, a toned-down King's Day was celebrated in Eindhoven. This year Willem-Alexander and his family will go to Maastricht to celebrate his 55th birthday.

"We are all excited. It was a long and winding road to get here," said Penn-Te Strake. "For us, King's Day is a moment of being together, to show that we belong together and can celebrate a party together. Our city is like no other city. For people outside and inside the region."

The theme for King's Day this year is "Leef" - Dutch for "live," but which also means "sweet" and "warm" in the region, program leader Serve Hermans explained. "We want to show that in all facets."

Music will be central to the program, starting with three different brass bands that parade over the Sint Servaas Bridge. DJ duo Lucas & Steve will perform in the Stadspark in collaboration with other orchestras. Rieu and the Johan Straus orchestra will play a special waltz for the royal family on Onze Lieve Vrouwplein. Singer Beppie Kraft will also perform.

In Het Bat, the municipalities in Zuid-Limburg will have the opportunity to showcase themselves. For example, there will be a mini-Pinkpop festival, characteristic of the municipality of Landgraaf. The program will also pay attention to Europe. "Maastricht is the most European city in the Netherlands. The famous treaty was also signed here," Hermans said.

There will also be a "Maastricht reading board." The Royal family will have to unravel Maastricht words in the form of a modern escape room. If they win, they'll be presented the key to the city center. The family can then walk to the heart of the city, where they'll arrive at a "Burgundian boulevard" for typical Limburg treats.

Bredestraat will be transformed into a hall of fame where the local club life can show itself to the full. At the Vrijthof, Rowwen Heze will perform. And the program will be concluded with the Limburg anthem on the Vrijthof.

Hermans warned that there might be changes to the program due to circumstances like the war in Ukraine.