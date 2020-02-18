Maastricht promises a "surprising and versatile" program for King's Day 2020

King Willem-Alexander and his family will be entertained with a "surprising and versatile" program that showcases the "colorful region and culture" when they visit Maastricht for King's Day on April 27th. The theme of the King's birthday celebration will be Leef Maastricht!, the Telegraaf reports.

The Royals will walk through the Maastricht city center. The route will start at Sint Servaasbrug, where the King and his family are expected to arrive at 11:00 a.m. From there the route will go through Vissersmaas and Het Bat towards the Graanmarkt and Onze Lieve Vrouweplein, and then through Bredestraat towards the end point on Vrijthof.

Part of the city center will be closed to traffic during the preparations for King's Day and on the actual day, according to 1Limburg. More information will be provided to local residents and businesses in the coming weeks.

The complete program for King's Day will be released in March.