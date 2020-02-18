Maastricht promises a "surprising and versatile" program for King's Day 2020

By Janene Pieters on February 18, 2020 - 10:56
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima opening the King's games in Enschede, 26 April 2013
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima opening the King's games in Enschede, 26 April 2013Buurserstraat38DepositPhotosDeposit Photos

King Willem-Alexander and his family will be entertained with a "surprising and versatile" program that showcases the "colorful region and culture" when they visit Maastricht for King's Day on April 27th. The theme of the King's birthday celebration will be Leef Maastricht!, the Telegraaf reports.

The Royals will walk through the Maastricht city center. The route will start at Sint Servaasbrug, where the King and his family are expected to arrive at 11:00 a.m. From there the route will go through Vissersmaas and Het Bat towards the Graanmarkt and Onze Lieve Vrouweplein, and then through Bredestraat towards the end point on Vrijthof. 

Part of the city center will be closed to traffic during the preparations for King's Day and on the actual day, according to 1Limburg. More information will be provided to local residents and businesses in the coming weeks.

The complete program for King's Day will be released in March. 

Tags: 

Related stories

Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam 2020

Utrecht teen to represent Greece at Eurovision Song Contest

Crowd at a concert

Maximum allowed noise level at events still cause hearing damage: report

Bm5WFvTIQAAAcI9

Ambassadors of Freedom to entertain at 14 Liberation Day festivals on 5 May

Children watching videos on a laptop

Dutch viewers' guide to warn about sex, violence in YouTube videos

NikkieTutorials

NikkieTutorials named online presenter for Eurovision Song Contest

Police at an ABN Amro mail sorting center on Bolstoen in Amsterdam where a mail bomb exploded on 12 February 2020

Possible third mail bomb found in Maastricht, Minister calls explosions "worrying"