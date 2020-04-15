Celebrate King's Day from home with online flea market, distance toasting

The association of Oranje societies KBOV presented an alternative program to celebrate King's Day on April 27, while also adhering to social distancing rules in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of free markets and open air concerts, this year King's day will have digital flea markets and a toast to the King from home, NOS reports.

King's Day will start at 9:45 a.m. with the bells ringing throughout a country. At 10:10 a.m., a special television broadcast starts with the Concertgebouw Orchestra playing the Wilhelmus. At noon, there will be a digital flea market. Children are invited to send a digital letter to the King, which will be bundled and presented to him in the afternoon.

The day will end with a toast from home. At 4:00 p.m. everyone will be called to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander on his 53rd birthday.

The King and his family was supposed to celebrate his birthday in Maastricht this year, but the coronavirus put an end to those plans, like many other events.