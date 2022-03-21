A 17-year-old girl arrested for stabbing 22-year-old Jordy to death in Rosmalen on Saturday attacked his pregnant girlfriend and his sister before the stabbing, lawyer Priya Soekhai said to RTL Nieuws. The two women will press charges against the teenager on Monday, she said.

Jordy's girlfriend, who is 32 weeks pregnant, was out for the night with his sister. They were on a terrace on Dorpstraat when they got into an argument with the 17-year-old girl at around 9:30 p.m. According to Soekhai, the girl is a trained kickboxer, and she punched the two women in their faces. The pregnant woman suffered a broken nose.

They called Jordy after the assault, who arrived a short time later. "He saw his pregnant wife lying on the ground and addressed the suspect. He was then stabbed," Soekhai said. The seriously injured man crossed the square and ran into another cafe, where he succumbed to his injuries despite attempts to help him.

Today, the two women are going to the police to file charges against the teenager, Soekhai said. "Of course, their minds were not focused on this before. They are still in shock and cannot yet process what happened. But today we have an appointment for the report to the police," the lawyer said.

In addition to his girlfriend and unborn child, Jordy is also survived by a 1-year-old child, according to RTL Nieuws.