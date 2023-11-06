Two arrests made in fatal stabbing of Rotterdam man, 71, and his dog
Two men were arrested in Rotterdam on Monday on suspicion of involvement in the beating and fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man in Rotterdam last September, police reported on Monday.
The assault occurred on the evening of Wednesday, September 27, at around 8:45 p.m. on Molièreweg in Rotterdam. Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:00 p.m. following reports of a man being attacked by a group. Upon arrival, officers found the severely injured man on the street. Despite attempts at resuscitation, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
A dog suffering from stab wounds was also discovered at the location. An animal ambulance took the dog for medical care.
At the time, a police spokesperson informed Rijnmond that about ten people were involved in the attack, all of whom fled after the incident. That evening, a 53-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested and was still in custody as of Monday, November 6.
In response to the attack, the police launched a large-scale investigation. They interviewed several witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, which ultimately led to the arrests of a 35-year-old man from The Hague and a 56-year-old man from Rotterdam on Monday morning.
Both suspects are currently in custody for their alleged roles in the fatal assault on the 71-year-old man.