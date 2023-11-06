Two men were arrested in Rotterdam on Monday on suspicion of involvement in the beating and fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man in Rotterdam last September, police reported on Monday.

The assault occurred on the evening of Wednesday, September 27, at around 8:45 p.m. on Molièreweg in Rotterdam. Police were called to the scene at approximately 8:00 p.m. following reports of a man being attacked by a group. Upon arrival, officers found the severely injured man on the street. Despite attempts at resuscitation, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A dog suffering from stab wounds was also discovered at the location. An animal ambulance took the dog for medical care.

At the time, a police spokesperson informed Rijnmond that about ten people were involved in the attack, all of whom fled after the incident. That evening, a 53-year-old man from Rotterdam was arrested and was still in custody as of Monday, November 6.

In response to the attack, the police launched a large-scale investigation. They interviewed several witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, which ultimately led to the arrests of a 35-year-old man from The Hague and a 56-year-old man from Rotterdam on Monday morning.

Both suspects are currently in custody for their alleged roles in the fatal assault on the 71-year-old man.