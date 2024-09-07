The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with air-to-air missiles for its F-16 fighter jets, which can be used to shoot other aircraft out of the sky. Minister Ruben Brekelmans (Defense) announced after international consultations on military support for Ukraine that Kyiv will also receive 80 million euros worth of maintenance material for the F-16.

Russian aircraft are attacking targets in Ukraine with cruise missiles and glider bombs, among other things. Civilian targets are often hit, and the Ukrainian power grid is also often targeted by the Russians. The minister explained on the phone from Ramstein in Germany that air defense is "the highest priority" for Ukraine.

The type and number of missiles involved will not be disclosed for operational safety reasons, nor will the amount of money involved. However, according to Brekelmans, the missiles are suitable for hitting aircraft, cruise missiles, or drones. The maintenance equipment includes generators, spare parts, essential maintenance materials, and special tools, according to the minister.

Since the beginning of the war, the Netherlands has taken a leading role in aid to Ukraine. For example, the Netherlands, along with only a few other countries, supplies F-16s to Ukraine. Brekelmans said this week that he wants to maintain that leading role and accelerate aid where possible. Since the Russian invasion, the Netherlands has already given military aid to Ukraine for more than 3.1 billion euros.

According to the minister, this missile delivery will not be the last. "The attacks on the country are massive, and Ukraine always asks for more equipment." The minister contacted the Ukrainian Minister of Defense later on Friday.

Wilders in talks with Zelenskyy about war and Nord Stream

PVV leader Geert Wilders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he reports on X. The two spoke about the war in Ukraine and Dutch support. "But we also spoke about corruption in Ukraine, the chance of peace and the conditions for that, the Nord Stream issue, and the Ukrainian men who are staying in the Netherlands instead of helping in Ukraine."

Ik had net een ontmoeting met de President van Oekraïne over de vreselijke oorlog in zijn land en de steun van NL. Maar we spraken ook over de corruptie in Oekraïne, de kans op vrede en de voorwaarden daarvoor, de kwestie Nord Stream en de Oekraïnse mannen die in Nederland… pic.twitter.com/djmgaj5P2k — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) September 7, 2024

Wilders thanked Zelenskyy on the platform for "a good conversation." In a statement on his website, Zelensky thanked "the Netherlands and the entire Dutch people for their extensive support for Ukraine: defensive, financial and humanitarian." According to the statement, the two met on the sidelines of an economic forum in Cernobbio, Italy, on Lake Como.

The PVV condemns Russia's actions but is also critical of Dutch support for Ukraine. The coalition agreement stipulates that support will continue, but Wilders increasingly questions the support. When Prime Minister Dick Schoof traveled to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia, Wilders asked on X: "Did you also discuss the persistent corruption there @MinPres, or did you just bring money?" Wilders believes that Ukraine's possible role in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline cannot remain without consequences if it concerns support for that country.

Wilders' party also wants Ukrainian displaced persons in the Netherlands to pay for their shelter. According to the PVV, Ukrainians should return as soon as the country is safe.