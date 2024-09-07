PVV Ministers Reinette Klever (Foreign Trade) and Dirk Beljaarts (Economic Affairs) disagree on the cabinet's decision to further restrict the export of chip technology at the insistence of the US. While Klever says that this is solely for security reasons, Beljaarts suspects that “other interests” are also at play.

Beljaarts calls it "of course never pleasant" when companies - in this case, ASML - are restricted in their freedom of movement. "Because we want the business community to be able to function as well and as freely as possible." He acknowledges that caution is required in a time of geopolitical tensions but suggests that the Americans may also be acting out of economic self-interest.

"I think it is especially important that we continue to look at things clearly," says Beljaarts. "What are economic interests? What are security interests?" He says he has had many discussions about this with his colleague and party member responsible for foreign trade. However, although the Cabinet should speak with one voice, he does not seem to fully support this decision. "It may not be my way."

Klever denies that economic motives played a role. "This is about national security, that is the consideration we make as a Cabinet," she says. The trade minister also rejects the suggestion that the Netherlands allowed itself to be prompted by the Americans in this matter. "We decide that ourselves."

After the Cabinet meeting, Klever said that she "certainly" spoke to Beljaarts about his reaction. "We support the same line," the minister states. Beljaarts also acknowledges that measures are taken based on safety.