Oranje started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 5-2 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday. Joshua Zirkzee, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst, and Xavi Simons scored the goals for Ronald Koeman's side in their first match since last summer's European Championships.

Joshua Zirkzee was given his first start for the national side. As the usual striker Memphis Depay was absent from the squad, the newly signed Manchester United player was given his spot.

He rewarded his manager, Ronald Koeman, by scoring the game's opening goal and his first for the national side. A shot by Xavi Simons was deflected into the air and landed on Zirkzee's head. He headed it backward, and it went in off the inside of the post.

There was a huge Bosnian contingent in the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, and you could hear it when they equalized in the 27th minute. Denis Huseinbašić played a pass through to Ermedin Demirovic, who hit it into the bottom corner to loud cheers.

This was very much against the run of play, as Koeman's side had dominated the first-half possession. They nearly re-took the lead in the 42nd minute through Tijjani Reijnders. The midfielder played a fantastic one-two with Zirkzee before his curled effort hit the crossbar.

The combination of Reijnders and Zirkzee worked again, but this time had the right end result, too, in injury time of the first half. Zirkzee played the ball to Reijnders, who used the space created by Cody Gakpo's run to set himself up for the chance, which he side-footed into the net.

Reijnders fantastic display continued as he assisted the third goal in the 56th minute. Denzel Dumfries stepped over the ball smartly so that Reijnders could take it with him. The midfielder took a touch before playing it across to Gakpo, who slid the ball into the net from close range.

Oranje were dominating now and nearly scored their fourth a minute later. Zirkzee found Reijnders again, whose shot was blocked before it came to Xavi Simons. A short scramble followed before Simons hit it over from an acute angle.

The away side would not give up and reduced the deficit to one goal again in the 73rd minute. A cross from 19-year-old Esmir Bajraktarevic found experienced striker Edin Dzeko in front of the goal, who took a touch before knocking it home. The goal came from a defensive error by Matthijs de Ligt, who had completely lost his man.

The game was over in the 88th minute. Quinten Timber, who had come on shortly after his brother Jurrien had also come on, won the ball. His deflected shot was difficult for Nikola Vasilj, who palmed it out to Wout Weghorst. The newly signed Ajax player tapped it home to make it 4-2.

However, it was not the last goal of the game, as the Netherlands scored again a few minutes later. Again, a deflection was in their favor. Xavi Simons played a one-two with Donyell Malen before his shot was deflected into the goal.

Despite the convincing victory, Oranje is not at the top of group 3. Germany beat Hungary 5-0 in the other match in the group to take first spot after one game played.

Germany will be Oranje's opponent on Tuesday in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.