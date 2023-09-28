A 71-year-old man from Rotterdam died in the city on Wednesday evening after getting stabbed and beaten by multiple persons on Moliereweg, the police said. A dog also got stabbed. The police arrested a 53-year-old local man for suspected involvement in the violence.

The police responded to a report that a man was being beaten up by a group at around 8:00 p.m. Responding officers found the critically injured man on the street. They tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

Officers also found a dog with stab wounds at the scene. They called the animal ambulance, which took the dog away for treatment. The animal’s condition is unknown.

A police spokesperson told Rijnmond that around ten people were involved in the violence. They all fled the scene after the stabbing.

The police are investigating what happened. Investigators asked witnesses to come forward.