Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were arrested as suspects in a fatal stabbing incident on Dorpsstraat in Rosmalen. A 22-year-old man died of his injuries from the stabbing on Saturday evening, according to Brabants Dagblad.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at De Driesprong, a square in the center of Rosmalen with various street cafes and restaurants, which its website describes as “cozy.” Police cars, ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

Police questioned witnesses in a nearby cafe and determined the stabbing was motivated by an argument, which took place on the terrace of one of the restaurants. Afterwards, the victim fled to Grand Café Bottles on the square and died of his injuries there, according to Brabants Dagblad.