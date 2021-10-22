A 15-year-old boy from The Hague who was arrested earlier this week for a fatal tram incident in the Ypenburg district is suspected of manslaughter. According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), "at the moment it appears from the investigation" that he pushed the victim. The 39-year-old man from Poland fell and ended up under an oncoming tram.

The boy will be arraigned on Friday. The examining magistrate will decide whether to extend his pre-trial detention. The two other Hague residents arrested, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were released on Thursday and are no longer suspected of "causing a fatal incident." The Public Prosecution Service will charge them of leaving a person in need of help.

The fatal collision happened on Rijswijkse Landingslaan on Monday evening. According to the OM, the victim, who had no fixed residence, had approached the boys several times. The 15-year-old suspect eventually pushed the man and must have known that the tram was coming, the OM said. "By pushing the victim at that time, the boy knowingly accepted the risk of the man falling and dying."

One of the two 15-year-olds turned himself into the police that same evening. The other teen and 18-year-old did the same the following morning. It is not clear whether the teen suspected of manslaughter was the one who turned himself in on Monday on Tuesday.

