A man died on Monday evening after being hit by a RandstadRail tram in The Hague. Sources told Omroep West that a group of young people pushed him. The police only confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a tram on Antony Fokkersingel.

The broadcaster's sources said that the victim is an older man who was pushed in front of an oncoming tram on Rijswijkse Landingslaan at around 8:45 p.m. He died at the scene.

On Burgernet, the police spread the description of three young men with dark skin and dressed in black. Their hoodies had white letters on them. A police spokesperson told Omroep West that the young men were witnesses to the collision.

But according to the broadcaster's sources, the young men are suspects in the victim's death. The police searched the Ypenburg district of The Hague. At 10:30 p.m. on Monday, the young men were still not found.