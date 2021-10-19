The police arrested three teenagers in connection with the death of a man who was hit by a tram on Rijswijkse Landingslaan in The Hague on Monday. The suspects turned themselves in, the police said in a statement.

At around 8:50 p.m., the police received a report that a person had been hit by a tram at the Anthony Fokkersingel tram stop. Emergency services tried to save the man's life, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene. "The identity of the deceased victim is unknown at this time," the police said.

According to the police, there were "indications that there may have been a crime." Sources told Omroep West that the victim was pushed in front of the tram by three young men. Witnesses said they saw three people run away after the incident, the police said.

Later on Monday evening, a 15-year-old boy from The Hague turned himself in at a police station. Two other boys, aged 15 and 18, also from The Hague, reported to police stations Tuesday morning. The police arrested them for further investigation. The teenagers are in restrictive custody, which means that they are only allowed contact with their lawyers.

The police are investigating what happened and are looking for "witnesses who may have seen or heard something related to this incident at the tram stop of Anthony Fokkersinge before the 8:50 p.m. incident or just after the incident."

The tram driver and witnesses were offered victim support.