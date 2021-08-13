The police arrested a third suspect on Friday morning in the case of the fatal assault in Mallorca, the Public Prosecution Service reported. It concerns an 18-year-old from Hilversum. He is suspected of co-perpetrating manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, and committing public violence.

The boy is said to have been involved in the violence in a catering facility in the seaside resort of El Arenal in Mallorca and the violence on the boulevard. A 27-year-old man from Waddinxveen was seriously injured. He later died of his injuries. Other victims were also injured.

The suspects were on holiday with a group of friends on the Spanish island, where they started a fight with other holidaymakers in the early morning of July 14. The police arrested the Hilversum resident in response to statements from witnesses and camera images, including new images made by a witness.

The suspect will be arraigned by the examining magistrate on Monday. Two other suspects were previously arrested, one aged 18 and one aged 19, both from Hilversum. They are also suspected of co-perpetrating manslaughter on the 27-year-old man from Waddinxveen and co-perpetrating attempted manslaughter of another man. The 19-year-old man is also suspected of attempted manslaughter of another victim in the catering facility. Both suspects are still in custody.

Thirteen witnesses already made statements in the investigation or will soon do so. Nine charges have also been filed. The Public Prosecution Service expects that more new arrests will follow.

