A 19-year-old man from Hilversum was arrested on Wednesday morning for involvement in two violent incidents on Mallorca during the early hours of July 14. The man is suspected of kicking two victims in the head in two different incidents and is facing two counts of attempted manslaughter, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced.

The first violent incident happened in and in front of a club in El Arenal on the Spanish island, the second on the boulevard. One group of Dutch tourists attacked another, smaller group of Dutch tourists. In the second incident, a 27-year-old man from Waddinxveen was so seriously injured that he died four days later. The Spanish authorities transferred the case to the Netherlands as all victims and suspects involved are believed to be Dutch.

The suspicions against the Hilversum man are based on investigation by the Spanish and Dutch police, as well as video footage of both incidents, the OM said. The police have spoken to 11 witnesses, eight of whom also filed a report of violence used against them.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may follow. The Dutch authorities are still looking for witnesses. "The images show that there were many bystanders and it can be heard that several bystanders speak Dutch," the OM said. "It is clear that not all those persons have come forward yet."