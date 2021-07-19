A 27-year-old Dutch man died in hospital on Sunday after being assaulted in Mallorca last week. The man and his friends were attacked by a another group of Dutch tourists, the Spanish police said. One was arrested, and international arrest warrants were issued against eight others, RTL Nieuws reports.

Both groups of Dutch tourists were kicked out of a nightclub in the seaside resort of Playa de Palma for causing problems during the early hours of Thursday morning. The victim and his friends were attacked by the other Dutch tourists at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man was kicked in the head and suffered brain damage. He was in intensive care for days, where he died on Sunday. Three of his friends suffered minor injuries.

A surveillance camera filmed the assault and the Spanish police used the images to identify the suspects, all Dutch between the ages of 18 and 20. One was arrested when he went to return the keys to the house they rented in El Arenal. The others flew back to the Netherlands very shortly after the assault.

The Dutch young people could face charges of murder or manslaughter in Spain.