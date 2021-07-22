The Dutch people suspected of involvement in an assault on Mallorca that left a 27-year-old Dutch man dead, are trying to negotiate their surrender. An "army of lawyers" in both the Netherlands and Mallorca are trying to prevent the suspects' extradition to Spain, to find out who is accused of what, and to negotiate surrender to the Spanish authorities, RTL Nieuws reported.

During the early hours of July 14, a group of 13 Dutch tourists attacked five other Dutch tourists. All five were injured, including 27-year-old Carlo from Waddinxveen who died from brain injuries sustained when he was kicked in the head while lying on the ground. The Spanish authorities identified the suspects based on surveillance cameras on the beach where the attack happened.

The Spanish police wanted to arrest the group in their holiday home near Palma last week, but found that 12 of the 13 suspects had already flown back to the Netherlands. The one left behind was arrested and questioned, but released after surveillance camera footage showed that he had not attacked Carlo. After viewing the footage, the authorities are looking for eight suspects.

According to Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora, the Spanish authorities want the remaining suspects in pre-trail custody, partly because some of them come from wealthy families and the authorities therefore worry that they are a flight risk

The exploratory investigation in this case is expected to be completed on Thursday. This will likely result in a request to the Dutch authorities to arrest the eight identified suspects.