The police arrested a 26-year-old Dutch man on Mallorca for kicking a German tourist unconscious on the Spanish island, the Guardia Civil and the local police said in a statement released on Thursday, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

According to the authorities, patrolling officers saw the visibly intoxicated Dutch tourist approach a German tourist in El Arenal during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Without saying a word, the Dutchman pushed the German, threw him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked him in the head.

The officers intervened, but the German had already lost consciousness. He remained unconscious on the ground until an ambulance arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

The police arrested the Dutchman. At this stage in the investigation, Guardia Civil believes the attack was random as there seems to be no relationship between the perpetrator and victim.

This is not the first incident of a Dutch tourist arrested for violence on Mallorca during the summer. In July 2021, a group of young Dutch men beat another Dutch tourist, Carlo Heuvleman, to death after clashing with his friends. The court sentenced the perpetrators to up to seven years in prison last year.