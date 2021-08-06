On Thursday evening, the police arrested a second suspect in the case of the fatal assault in Mallorca. The suspect is an 18-year-old boy from Hilversum. The Public Prosecution Service suspects him of involvement in the deadly violence against the victim from Waddinxveen on 14 July in El Arenal on Mallorca.

Earlier this week, a 19-year-old man from Hilversum was arrested. The suspicion against him was expanded, he is now also suspected of co-perpetrating manslaughter. He will be brought before the examining magistrate on Friday, who will decide whether to extend his pretrial detention.

With reporting by ANP