Two arrested for teen's murder at Amsterdam community center

Two suspects were arrested last week in connection with the death of 17-year-old Mohammed Bouchikhi, the Amsterdam police announced on Sunday, exactly two years after the Amsterdam teen was shot dead at the community center where he worked as an intern.

On January 26th, 2018, two men walked into the community center in the Wittenburg neighborhood of Amsterdam and opened fire. Bouchikhi was hit multiple times. He died at the scene. Two others were injured. The police believe the intern was not the intended target of the attack.

On Monday, January 20th, the police arrested 26-year-old Emylio G. and a 26-year-old woman from Zwanenburg. The police believe G. was one of the gunmen in Bouchikhi's murder. He was previously arrested in October 2018, but later released from custody. He remained a suspect and further investigation led to his arrest again on Monday, the police said. The man is in custody, also on suspicion of involvement in another case.

How the Zwanenburg woman is believed to be involved in this case, the police did not say. She was released from custody last week, but remains a suspect.

The Public Prosecution Service offered a reward of 25 thousand euros for information that leads to the perpetrators in this case.