An extradition hearing to determine whether Dutch pro footballer Quincy Promes will be surrendered to authorities in the Netherlands will likely be held next week, RTL Nieuws reported based on court documents. Promes is considered a fugitive in the Netherlands who has not served a day in prison despite having been convicted on cocaine trafficking charges, and separate charges related to the stabbing of a family member.

The former Ajax player, who also held a spot on the Dutch men's national team, was arrested a month ago at the Dubai airport on a local charge and also because his name was included on an Interpol list of known fugitives. The extradition hearing is expected to begin on May 2, RTL reported.

Promes was in Dubai for training camp with his current club, Spartak Moscow. While there, he was reportedly involved in a car crash. The 32-year-old was rumored to have left the scene of the accident and failing to pay for the damage caused. He was initially allowed to await his extradition hearing without remaining in jail, but he was taken back into custody last month.

The Amsterdammer was sentenced to six years in prison in February for involvement in international drug trafficking. He was also ordered to spend a year-and-a-half in prison after he was convicted of stabbing his cousin in Abcoude.

Promes has appealed both cases. The Amsterdam Court of Appeals will hold a status hearing related to the defendant on September 20.

Promes's lawyer, Robert Malewicz, would not comment on the case. "We will not make any substantive comments while the request is still pending before the court in the UAE," he told RTL Nieuws.