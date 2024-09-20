Professional footballer Quincy Promes will not attend his appeal due to the risk that he will end up in a cell in the Netherlands. His lawyer, Robert Malewicz, said this on Friday during the introductory session at the appeals court in Amsterdam. The appeal concerns the charges of drug trafficking and the stabbing of his cousin.

Promes was sentenced by the court in Amsterdam in February to six years in prison for involvement in trafficking a total of over 1,350 kilos of cocaine via the port of Antwerp. He was also sentenced to 18 months in jail for assaulting his cousin in June last year. Both cases are being treated together during the appeal.

According to Malewicz, Promes is "initially" willing to come to the Netherlands to attend the appeal and to respond to the allegations in substance. However, he is dealing with a so-called detention order that the court in Amsterdam has issued in both cases, which means he will end up in jail as soon as he leaves Dubai.

The lawyer called that a dilemma because his client wants to continue his top-level sports career, "and that is not compatible with a long period of detention." Promes recently signed a contract for one season with United FC Dubai, which plays in the second level of the United Arab Emirates league.

There is also an ongoing case against Promes in Dubai. The Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands expects that case to be dealt with before the end of the year. "Possible in November," said the Advocate General. The Netherlands has asked Dubai to hand over Promes in connection with the drugs case. This procedure is ongoing.

The defense submitted several requests for investigation on Friday. Promes's lawyers want the cousin, his sister, and a third eyewitness of the stabbing to be called for a witness statement. The attorney for fellow suspect Marylio V. from Purmerend, one of Promes's cousins who also received six years for drug trafficking, has asked the appeals court to split up the cases away from "the circus" surrounding Promes.

The court will announce its decisions on October 3.