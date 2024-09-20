The municipality of Utrecht is planning an entirely new neighborhood in the Rijnenburg polder with between 23,000 and 25,000 homes and 12,500 workspaces, the city announced in its plans for the polder. If all goes well, the construction can start in 2035.

“In the Rijnenburg polder, there is room for sustainable energy, nature, new walking and cycling routes, and opportunities for sports. After 2035, a new complete district can be built,” Utrecht said.

The neighborhood will include schools, healthcare and sports facilities, shops, employment, nature, and recreation. The municipality is holding information evenings on October 1 and 3 where locals can find out more about the plans.

The municipality plans to also expand the Nedereidse park to create more space for relaxing, cycling, walking, or playing sports. “We are doing this with neighboring municipalities and other organizations.”

Utrecht is also planning to build four wind turbines in the Rijnenburg polder in the coming years, working with Rijne Energie. The city is investigating whether the location is also suitable for solar panels or heat from the soil.

Grid operator Stedin is also expanding its electricity substation in Rijnenburg to relieve the full grid. The city is also working with TenneT on plans to build a new electricity substation in the area.