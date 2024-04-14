After an otherwise pleasant weekend, the Netherlands will likely contend with a harsh start to the workweek marked by heavy gusts of wind, hail and thunderstorms. National meteorological office KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning for gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour, saying the wind and hail will likely affect traffic and outdoor activities. Temperatures are also likely to remain below the long-term average for at least the next two weeks.

The alert will start at about 1 p.m. on Monday in the provinces of Noord-Holland, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland, as well as the Wadden Islands and Sea and the region around the IJsselmeer. People in Zeeland and Zuid-Holland can expect the poor weather to continue through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, but it should end a few hours earlier in Noord-Holland, the Wadden Sea and the IJsselmeer.

The rest of the country will be impacted for a shorter period of time. In most cases, the wort part of the storm will begin around 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., and it should last for about three hours.

The wind gusts should range betwen 75 and 90 km/h, with the worst accompanying "an active squall line that passes over the country in the afternoon," the KNMI stated. "The wind gusts will decrease inland in the evening, but the western coastal provinces will remain at risk of heavy wind gusts until Tuesday overnight," the alert noted.

"Heavy gusts of wind can be difficult for traffic, especially for cyclists, (empty) trucks and cars with a trailer or caravan. It can also be slick for a short time during a heavy hailstorm."

After a rather warm Saturday, temperatures on Sunday were expected to cool down in most places. Although a high of 16 degrees Celsius was likely in the southeast, the meximum temperature was more likely to range from 11 degrees in the north to 13 degrees in the southeast, and 14 degrees in the central regions.

A high of about 9 to 12 degrees will join the heavy winds and stormy weather on Monday, and the it is unlikely to warm up the rest of the week. The chance of rain will remain high during the entire work week, with only a slim chance of the sun breaking through the clouds.

As the Netherlands looks towards the national holiday, King's Day, residents and tourists can expect temperatures to remain unseasonably cool. The long-term average for the second half of April ranges from a low of 5.5 degrees to a high of almost 15 degrees.

Temperatures are almost certain to remain below that average from April 21 - 28, especially during the day, the KNMI wrote. However, there remains a slight 20 percent chance that temperatures could rise above the average towards the end of that seven-day period.