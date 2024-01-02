Police likely ruined the New Year's plans for one 56-year-old man. The fugitive was captured in a home in Lelystad on Friday evening to serve the remainder of a prison sentence in an attempted murder case dating to 2013.

He was released on probation in 2022 after serving ten years behind bars out of a 15-year sentence. "However, he did not comply with the conditions and therefore had to be arrested again," police said in a statement.

"The convicted man evaded arrest and hid from the police," authorities claimed. They did not disclose what the man allegedly did to violate the terms of his probation.

Police considered the possibility that the man could be armed when they tracked down his location. Considering his past criminal history, a police tactical team specialized in handling hostile suspects was dispatched to the scene.

The man was forced to begin the remainder of his sentence immediately after capture. Police said it meant the man would be behind bars for New Year's.