A group of squatters moved into a 3.3 million euro home on Johannes Verhulstraat in Amsterdam’s Zuid district last week. They’ve hung several banners from the balconies on the first and second floors, including one reading: “Do it yourself, do it together, dispossess homeowners.” The owner has filed a report, the police told AT5 on Wednesday.

It’s not exactly clear when the squatters moved in. The police visited on Sunday afternoon, but took no action because the owner hadn’t complained. According to the Amsterdam broadcaster, the house was probably squatted a few days earlier. Now that the owner has filed a report, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will decide how to proceed.

Pand gekraakt in de Johannes Verhulststraat. pic.twitter.com/yFlHoiOLbw — hansfoto (@hans_foto) September 15, 2024

Local residents told AT5 that the home, which Quote says was sold for 3.3 million euros in 2022, has been empty for years. According to the broadcaster, a few residents it spoke to did not have a problem with the home being squatted.

One of the squatters told the broadcaster that the long vacancy is why they chose the home. “We want to stay here as long as we can and are busy making it a cozy home,” she said, adding that they were protesting against the housing crisis. “A house is not an investment project, people have to live in it.”