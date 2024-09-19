Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Helmond on Wednesday in a sex crime case. The exact details of the case are unclear, as the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported, but they did say that several parents filed reports about the man who worked as a teacher's assistant at a primary school in his place of residence.

The police investigation started after a report came in on Friday that the man had sexually abused an underage girl. The police have seized all data carriers from the man, which are usually telephones and computers and will now investigate these.

According to the OM, the primary school is "cooperating fully. "Local media outlets had already reported that the Mondomijn primary school employee had been made inactive.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the police are in close contact with several parents of students who have made reports.

