Feyenoord will play against AS Roma in the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League. Ajax will face the Norwegian club FK Bodø/Glimt in the knockout round for the Conference League play-offs. The draw took place on Monday afternoon at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

Feyenoord will play against AS Roma on February 15 in De Kuip, with the return game in Italy a week later. The Rotterdam club joined the Europa League after finishing third in the Champions League group phase, behind Atlético Madrid and Lazio and ahead of Celtic Glasgow.

It is the third season in a row that Feyenoord encounters AS Roma in a European competition. Two years ago, the two teams met in the final of the Conference League, which ended with an Italian victory. Last season, Feyenoord lost to AS Roma in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The games between Feyenoord and clubs from the Italian capital have made headlines due to concerns about confrontations between fans. In 2015, Feyenoord supporters rioted through Rome’s streets, causing massive damages, including to a 17th-century Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps.

The city of Rome has not allowed Feyenoord supporters to attend away games against clubs from the city since. Last season, they were banned from Lazio - Feyenoord and AS Roma - Feyenoord games in the Europa League.

This season, Rome banned Feyenoord fans from the Champions League match against Lazio on November 7. In reaction, the Rotterdam authorities decided not to allow Lazio supporters to attend the match against Feyenoord on October 25.

Ajax against Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in the Conference League play-offs

Ajax will face the Norwegian club FK Bodø/Glimt in the knockout round for the Conference League play-offs. The first game will be played on February 15 in the Johan Cruijff Arena, with the return match following a week later on February 22 in the town of Bodø in Norway.

Bodø/Glimt won the Norwegian top league in 2020 and 2023. It finished second in its Conference League group.

The Amsterdam club joined the Conference League after finishing third in their Europa League group. Winning in the knock-out round play-off against the Norwegian club will secure Ajax a place in the round of 16 of the Conference League, which will take place on March 7 and 14.

In case of qualification for the round of 16, the Amsterdam club would face the eight winners of the Conference League group phase: OSC Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Pilsen, Club Brugge, Aston Villa, Fiorentina, PAOK, or Fenerbahçe.